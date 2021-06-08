Downtown Bank Robbery under Investigation by Missoula Police
KGVO has learned that there was a robbery at Stockman Bank at Orange and Broadway on Tuesday.
Reportedly, one suspect was taken into custody.
KGVO has reached out to the FBI office in Salt Lake City, who advised that any information about the robbery would be coming from the Missoula Police Department, and is awaiting more details.
(photo courtesy of NBC Montana)
