Montana FBI Agent Charged With Stalking

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana FBI agent is charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and obstructing officers investigating the case. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Ricky James Shelbourn was arrested on the misdemeanor charges on March 16. He was released on his own recognizance. FBI officials did not return calls on whether Shelbourn had been placed on leave from his job as the supervisory senior resident agent. An FBI spokeswoman says the case has been referred to its Internal Affairs section. There is no phone listing for Shelbourn in the Helena area and the spokeswoman said she did not know if he had an attorney.