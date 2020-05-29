Minneapolis Burning: “Today it starts with Justice for George.”

If you're like me, and you watched the horrific video of the death of George Floyd, the black man who was killed after a police officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes, you struggled with finding the right words to respond.

Violent riots have since erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, even though the officers involved have already been fired and the mayor is calling for criminal charges.

President Trump is also calling for a federal investigation:

After watching the video, I struggled to find the right words to respond. My friend Adam Gilbertson said it very well:

The value of life for me is sacred. That belief requires me to speak clearly when it is taken in an unjust manner. George Floyd suffered an injustice and the person responsible for it must be held accountable, along with the officers who witnessed it and did nothing. We can and we must expect more from our law enforcement community, who are sworn to protect and defend our communities. When that standard is violated, we have a responsibility as a society to hold those individuals responsible, without condemning the entire force. I will continue to support those that answer our nation’s call to serve as police officers and serve honorably. I know this injustice will make their jobs more difficult. Today, I pray we can find unity in seeking justice for George Floyd as Americans. My hope is that leads to something more durable, but today it starts with Justice for George.