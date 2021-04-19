Derek Chauvin Trial Live Video Stream: Closing Arguments + Daily Recaps
Watch the Derek Chauvin trial live video stream in the player below
The entire trial of Derek Chauvin will be live-streamed in the playlist below. Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
Timeline: George Floyd's Death, Unrest, Arrests, Chauvin Trial
Chauvin Trial Daily Recaps
April 15, 2021: DAY 14 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 14, 2021: DAY 13 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 13, 2021: DAY 12 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 12, 2021: DAY 11 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 9, 2021: DAY 10 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 8, 2021: DAY 9 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 7, 2021: DAY 8 Chauvin Trial in Review
April 6: DAY 7 - Key Moments in the Chauvin Trial
April 5, 2021: DAY 6 -- Chauvin Trial Key Moments
April 2, 2021: DAY 5 - Three Big Moments in the Chauvin Trial
April 1: DAY 4 - Chauvin Trial Key Moments
March 31: DAY 3 - Chauvin Trial Key Moments
March 31: Details of Event That Led to Floyd’s Arrest
March 31: Charles McMillian Breaks Down While Watching Floyd Video
March 30: Chauvin Trial Day 2 - Firefighter Witness Gives Emotional Testimony
March 29: Key Moments from Chauvin Trial Day 1 - Opening Statements, 911 Dispatcher, Eyewitnesses
Watch more Chauvin trial testimonies recorded live in the playlist below.
The trial for Kueng, Lane, and Thao, the other two officers charged in the death of George Floyd, is scheduled to begin on Aug 23rd.
