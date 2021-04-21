Grim List of Deaths at Police Hands Grows Even After Verdict

The murder conviction in George Floyd’s death has been hailed as a sign of progress in the fight for equal justice, but still leaves unanswered difficult questions about law enforcement’s use of force and systemic racism in policing.

The verdict in the Chauvin case might not be quickly repeated, even as the list of those killed at the hands of police grows.

Convictions like Chauvin’s are extraordinarily rare. Unlike Chauvin’s case, many killings by police involve a decision to shoot in a heated moment and are notoriously difficult to prosecute even when they spark grief and outrage.