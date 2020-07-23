Mask Argument in Whitefish: Window Smashed, Charges Filed

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

What did we say earlier this week? Whether you agree with the mask order or not, whether you wear a mask or not, just don't be a jerk. And while Montana's law enforcement community has spoken out loud and clear that you won't be arrested or cited for violating the governor's face mask directive, you CAN be charged for being a jerk.

An argument over face masks in Whitefish led to a car window being smashed and charges being filed. NBC Montana reports that the confrontation started inside of a grocery store in Whitefish because an elderly woman wasn't wearing a mask in the store.

According to the Daily Inter Lake, two of the individuals involved in the altercation are now facing separate charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The bottom line: “Don’t become aggressive, don’t be a mask bully, and try to just do what you’re supposed to do." That's what Whitefish, Montana Police Chief Bill Dial told NBC Montana. Or, as we said earlier this week: don't be a jerk.

As a reminder, if you see someone not wearing a mask inside of a store and it makes you mad, it's probably best if you simply maintain your social distancing. Remember, a mask is only a recommended backup in case you can't socially distance, but maintaining social distance is much more important if you are concerned about COVID-19.

As we reported earlier this week, do not call 911 or even the nonemergency number for law enforcement. They are not enforcing the mask directive.

"The statewide face covering order is a public health directive. It is not a mandate for law enforcement to issue citations and arrest violators."

Just your friendly reminder to be friendly...