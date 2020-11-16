We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.

Between now and Dec. 13, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays.

Got lines and lines of lights lining the roof of your home? Towering trees with strands of lights and ornaments in the front window of your business? Those hard plastic candles and light-up Santa everyone's parents had in the '80s?

We want to see ALL of it.

And since it is the season of giving, we'll hand over a neatly wrapped gift of a Traeger Grill and a $150 Gift Card to High Horse Saloon & Eatery to one lucky person who shares their holiday light display.

Ready to light up Billings and send 2020 out with the brightest celebration ever? Submit your photo in the form below or through our app. Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays.

The brightest lights bring the brightest smiles. Let's work together to spread some holiday cheer this year.

View all of the contest rules here.