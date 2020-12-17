The Billings Food Bank Will Provide Christmas Dinners

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With Christmas just about a week away, the Billings Food Bank has announced that they will be providing Christmas dinners this year and that there will not be onsite dining available due to COVID restrictions. According to a press release issued by Sheryle Shandy, Executive Director of The Billings Food Bank:

"The Billings Food Bank is offering Christmas meals for pickup or limited delivery at no cost to recipients. To receive a meal, simply call 259-2856 by noon Wednesday December 23rd and place your name on the list. You may pick up your meal between 11 am and 2 pm on Christmas day."

There is a limited number of meals that will be delivered and should be delivered around noon on Christmas Day. Shandy went on to say,

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,”

As we are sitting around the table this holiday season, let's all take a few extra minutes to thank God for what we have and to also say a prayer for our friends and neighbors who maybe aren't as fortunate as we are. Over the years during the holiday season, I've had my kids help deliver meals to those who were shut in and also serve Christmas Eve dinner at the Rescue Mission. I wanted to instill in them that Christmas is about each other and caring about our fellow man, not gifts, and that they should be thankful every day for the things they have (though maybe not always the greatest).

Is there something that you generally do to help out your neighbors in need during the year?