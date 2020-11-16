There’s Still Time to Donate for Roaddogs Toy Run

How many times have you seen the Roaddogs IRO Toy Run on the news, with the giant pile of toys in Rimrock Mall, and thought, "I wish I knew about that sooner, I would have made a donations." The 36th annual Toy Run is coming up on Sunday, December 6th and if you would like to make a donation to help buy toys for the run this year, now is the time. Reach out to the Roaddogs at 406-598-8484 or visit their Facebook page.

Last year, donations to the Roaddogs Toy Run bought over $60,000 worth of toys, completely burying the Salvation Army Angel tree in the Mall, as covered by KTVQ. Seeing 100's of bikers stacking all the toys in-person is truly a heartwarming sight. With many people struggling with COVID stresses this year, the need for toys could be bigger than ever.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of the bigger fundraisers for the Toy Run is the annual auction and Jam on December 5th at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis. The Toy Run parade route begins at the North Side Fire Station and ends at Rimrock Mall, December 6th.