Thanksgiving Dinner Foods That Should Go

I can't wait for Thanksgiving. I love getting my turkey in the brine the night before and planning out the menu and shopping list so I can avoid last-minute trips to the grocery store on Wednesday. Having a couple of days off to eat leftovers, play cards, drink wine way too early in the day and relaxing with my family is great. Thanksgiving is awesome. Of course, the star of the show... is the food.

Turkey or ham, maybe a prime rib, mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, soft warm dinner rolls, pies. So good. I'm making myself super hungry just thinking about it.

(Pssst... could you do me a quick favor? If you don't have our Mobile App yet, could you click the button below and get it? I would love you from the bottom of my heart.)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There are a couple of foods that I just don't get into on Thanksgiving. One is yams or sweet potatoes. Technically, they are not the same tuber. When you see yams in the store they are oftentimes just sweet potatoes labeled as yams. Anyway, I think they're gross. They're slimy and even when covered with marshmallows or brown sugar I still don't particularly care for them.

The other one on my list is cranberry sauce. "You have to try real homemade cranberry sauce!" scream the foodies. I have. I don't care for it any more than I care for the jello-ey blob of canned cranberry sauce. I think the people that take a scoop of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving, just do so to be polite.

How about you? Which Thanksgiving foods do you love, and which ones would you rather do without?