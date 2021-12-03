How Much Would You Pay To See Your Favorite Band in Montana?

F@*#! That's how I felt after waiting in a queue all morning to buy tickets to see my favorite band at Red Rocks next year.

The band I'm referring to is the Turnpike Troubadours. They went on "indefinite hiatus" a couple of years ago and recently announced that they were getting back together and announced a show in May 2022 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Ticket prices ranged from $49.95-$79.95. My friends and I had it all planned out. We got in the "waiting room" a half-hour before tickets went on sale, so we were ready. Tickets went on sale at 10:00 a.m. and we all ended up waiting for nearly an hour before the first one of us got through. The cheapest tickets available were resale and were $399.95. None of us were willing to pay that much. After all, you have to consider expenses for travel and lodging.

So far, one of the biggest concerts announced in Montana next year is the Foo Fighters in Big Sky. Tickets for that show also went on sale this morning for $120. As expected, the show sold out immediately. An hour after tickets went on sale tickets were already being listed on resale websites for well over $500.

One major resale website had tickets listed starting at $850!

Purchasing tickets has become an absolute nightmare. Scalpers and bots buy up all of the tickets and make it nearly impossible for the average person to afford to see their favorite bands live. Seriously, who can afford to buy a Foo Fighters ticket for the price of a used car?

