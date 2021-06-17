Kenny Chesney Announces Date for 2022 Bobcat Stadium Concert

Kenny Chesney just announced dates for his Summer Stadium Tour. The tour originally scheduled for 2020 was initial postponed to 2021.

In March, Chesney announced that all 2021 tour dates would once again be postponed until 2022. The tour was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to risks associated with COVID-19.

Get our free mobile app

Great news! We now have confirmed dates for Kenny's Summer Stadium Tour in 2022. All venues previously booked for the 2021 lineup will still host Chesney's 2022 tour, but the show will hold a new name, a different line-up, introduce new music, and feature his most memorable hits.

The Kenny Chesney concert at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Montana is scheduled for July 9, 2022. If you've already purchased tickets, you'll remain in the seats you've already purchased for the new dates. Refunds are available at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source beginning today, June 17, through the next 30 days. If you'd like a refund for the Bozeman show, email bto@montana.edu or call 406-994-2287.

WHAT: Kenny Chesney in Concert

Kenny Chesney in Concert WHEN: July 9, 2022

July 9, 2022 WHERE: Bobcat Stadium. Bozeman, Montana

Bobcat Stadium. Bozeman, Montana TICKET INFORMATION: Click Here

Kenny Chesney wrote the following message on social media when he and his team announced to new 2022 dates.

Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we've been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music.

Chesney added #HereAndNowTour to the post on his Facebook page, which may indicate that as the name of the 2022 stadium tour.

I know that many country music fans are looking forward to the show, and now we have an official date. For more information about Kenny Chesney's 2022 concert dates, click here.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.