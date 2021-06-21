From Fallon County to Missoula, the Fair is Back in Montana

Can we just pretend that 2020 never happened? Everything fun got cancelled, including most of the fairs around Big Sky Country. For many, the fair is a fond summertime tradition, with most fairs in Montana offering a blend of agriculture, crafts, rodeos, concerts and other entertainment. Kids love the carnival and adults may enjoy sipping a cold draft beer and testing their luck on the games too.

July and August is fair time around the state and we've compiled a list of some of the best, along with headlining entertainment at each.

Billings, MT - MontanaFair, August 12 - 21

MontanaFair wasn't technically cancelled last year, although it was little more than a carnival. MontanaFair is back to it's full glory this year. Concert headliners are:

Kesha, August 13

Cody Johnson, August 14

Eli Young Band, August 15

You can find the full MontanaFair 2021 schedule here.

Great Falls, MT - Montana State Fair, July 30 - August 7

The Montana State Fair consistently draws great entertainment to the Electric City and the 2021 Fair is no exception. Headliners this year include:

Big & Rich, July 31

Terry Fator, August 1

Travis Tritt, August 2

For King and Country, August 3

Chevelle, August 6

Kodi Lee, August 7

Find more details on the 90th Anniversary Montana State Fair HERE.

Baker, MT - Fallon County Fair, August 17 - 22

Southeastern Montana is definitely cowboy country and the small community knows how to throw down a fun county fair. The entertainment headliner this year is the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, August 21. Find more details here.

Miles City, MT - Eastern Montana Fair, August 25 - 28

The slogan this year is "Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Eastern Montana Fair." It's been a while since I've spent any time in Miles City, so forgive me if I don't grasp the Wizard of Oz reference, but MC is always a fun time. The headliner this year is country singer Joe Nichols, August 27, with fireworks after the show. Find more details here.

Bozeman, MT - Big Sky Country State Fair, July 21 - 25

Formerly known as the Gallatin County Fair, the name change in 2016 surely reflects Bozeman's connection to Big Sky. You'll find all the usual fair entertainment this year, with headliners including:

Nelly, July 21

Granger Smith, July 22

Trace Adkins, July 23

More info can be found HERE.

Missoula, MT - Western Montana Fair, August 11 - 15

The Western Montana Fair in Zoo Town doesn't appear to have any big concerts this year, however it still looks to be pretty good time with events like: PRCA Extreme Bulls, Stampede Rodeo, and Lords of Dirt Motorcycle Racing featuring Keith Sayers FMX. Limited details can be found HERE.

Helena, MT - Last Chance Stampede and Fair, July 28 - 31

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in the Capitol City. The headliner this year is Jake Owen, July 28.The rodeo was named the best Medium Rodeo in 2017 and the grandstands feature many improvements and seating for 4,600. Get more info HERE.

Forsyth, MT - Rosebud/Treasure County Fair, July 21 - 24

Big fairs like in Billings or Great Falls are a lot of fun, but I honestly enjoyed the fair in Forsyth just as much. You can't replicate the overall vibe of a small-town fair and the Rosebud-Treasure County Fair does it right. This year the headliner is Tracy Byrd, July 24.

What fair do you plan to attend this year? Drop us a note in the comments if we've missed any that should be on this list.