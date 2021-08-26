Bozeman’s New Venue, the ELM Invites Everyone to Open House

Bozeman's newest concert venue, the ELM is hosting an open house and has invited the Bozeman community to check it out on Friday, September 3, 2021.

The Elm is owned by Montana-based entertainment company Logjam Presents.

Logjam Presents

The new venue is located on the corner of 7th & Short in Bozeman and has a capacity of 1,100. Death Cab For Cutie was scheduled to perform on September 3 but has canceled its ELM performance due to safety concerns stemming from the rapidly changing situation around the pandemic. The event will take place in lieu of the Death Cab for Cutie concert.

Logjam Presents

The band issued the following statement on Wednesday.

To our dear friends in Bozeman - though it breaks our hearts, we've made the tough decision to cancel our show at The Elm. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase. Like everybody else attempting to return to the road right now, we've been caught by surprise by the rapidly changing situation around the pandemic and we are doing everything we can to reduce the risk of canceling more shows on this tour - the majority of which are outdoors, thankfully. We are currently reassessing and evaluating the safety of all the indoor shows on our tour and will make decisions accordingly. We love you, we hope you can understand our reasoning, and we sincerely hope to be back to beautiful Bozeman next year.

During the open house, Bozeman-based singer-songwriter Madeline Hawthorne will perform while the community explores the new, state of the art venue. There will also be a community table with giveaways. Merchandise & tickets to upcoming shows will also be available for purchase. The event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome.

For more information, visit the Logjam Presents website.

