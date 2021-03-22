Foreigner in Billings: Win Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

Hailed as "one of the most popular rock bands in the world," Foreigner has compiled ten multi-platinum albums, dozens of hit songs, and streams approaching 10 million.

Billings will have a chance to hear all their hits played live this Summer, when Foreigner comes to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on June 30, 2021.

Foreigner is described as rock music's "most formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours," and tickets for their stop in the Magic City will go on sale this Friday (3/26) at 10am.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is

We're giving you multiple ways to WIN tickets for Foreigner BEFORE they go on sale. Here's what you need to do for a chance to win from NewsTalk 970 AM and 95.5 FM.

Download the NewsTalk 970 and 95.5 mobile app. Make sure you have the App Alerts turned on so you don't miss out on secret ticket giveaways.

Get our free mobile app

Enter to win below, and we'll select a daily winner for (2) Foreigner tickets, before they go on-sale this Friday morning at 10am. Winners contacted by phone, and / or email by 5pm on Friday, March 26.

Foreigner is playing the "first socially distanced music festival in the U.S." this week in Florida, according to a press release from the band. The 'Frontyard Festival' is scheduled for March 23 and 24 in Orlando's Dr. Phillps Center.

We are so happy to be able to perform live again because we and our fans really miss the experience. We saw how the team at Dr. Phillips Center cared about the health of their audiences and innovated socially-distant concerts, and that’s why we chose it as our first show for 2021. There’s nothing like it anywhere else in the country. We are so excited to connect with our fans in a safe manner, and can’t wait to play live again at the Frontyard Festival. -Kelly Hansen, Lead Singer for FOREIGNER

LOOK: 100 years of American military history