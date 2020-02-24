Gianforte Announcing Running Mate in Billings Sunday

When it comes to his running mate for lieutenant governor, Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) is announcing his pick at The Pub Station in Billings coming up on Sunday.

Both of Gianforte's primary election opponents, Attorney General Tim Fox and State Sen. Al Olszewski, have already announced their running mates. So far, Gianforte's pick appears to be a surprise, as I have fielded numerous calls from folks across the state wondering who his LG pick will be.

The Pub Station is a very popular concert venue in Billings. According to the Gianforte campaign's Facebook page, and postcards mailed out over the weekend, the event will start at 5:30 PM on Sunday, March 1st.

