Cautiously Optimistic on the Black Butte Mine [AUDIO]

Nancy Schlepp doesn't just work for the company developing the proposed mine near White Sulphur Springs, Montana- she's also a former Meagher County Commissioner whose family has farmed and ranched the region going back to the 1800's. And, she knows that the region is desperately in need of high wage jobs to keep young families closer to home.

Nonetheless, Schlepp was very pleased by the recent news that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality gave the green light to the proposed Black Butte Copper mine.

As KTVH reports:

According to the EIS, the mine would impact just over 300 acres of land with little to no direct impact on hunting, fishing or other recreation opportunities in the area.

I told Nancy I was "cautiously optimistic" that the project would now move forward, as I fear that the biased Montana Supreme Court may still serve as a blank check to the radical environmentalists.

Original Story from March 12, 2019

Not only does the proposed mine near White Sulphur Springs follow the law- the backers of the proposed Black Butte Copper mine are going "above and beyond" when it comes to environmental protection. And that's according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality under the liberal administration of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT).



According to the Associated Press, DEQ spokeswoman Kristi Ponozzo says:

Everything in Sandfire Resource's proposal complies with state law, she said. In addition, tunnels and access openings would be filled with mine waste that has been thickened with cement into a paste, which would cut off any new potential paths for groundwater to flow. "That's something we think adds water quality protections above and beyond what we think is required to comply with state water quality laws," Ponozzo said.

The AP report added that public meetings on the environmental impact statement are planned for April 29 in Livingston and April 30 in White Sulphur Springs. DEQ officials plan to hold two additional online public meetings, and they will eventually issue a final environmental analysis before deciding whether to issue the project permits for mining, water discharge and air quality.