Join the Fun. This Billings Adventure Run has a Tropical Twist

Those that know me, know that I'm not really much of a runner. I'll run if I'm chasing my dog, or if one of my kids is screaming in a "this-can't-be-good" tone, but otherwise, a brisk walk is usually about as fast as I like to move on foot. However, the Island Adventure Run is one run that I might actually check out because it's more about fun and less about run. Plus, it helps out a really great organization in the Billings area.

The 10th Annual Island X Adventure Run is July 9th at ZooMontana.

Hosted by The Family Tree Center (Billings Exchange Clubs' Child Abuse Prevention Center), the run this year is expected to draw around 150 runners, said Family Tree Center Executive Director Stacy Dreessen. You can pre-register online now thru race day HERE or you can register at the event on June 9th from 8 am to 8:45 am. The race begins at 9 am at ZooMontana and the cost is just $30 per person. Kids run free.

As I mentioned earlier, this is not your traditional 5K. The Island Adventure course will take you over, under, and through natural and created obstacles. You may even get wet. The run is for all skill levels and you can run or walk the course. Island-themed costumes are strongly encouraged, with prizes awarded to the Best Island Costume (individual and team), largest team, fastest team, and more. Lots of great raffle prizes are up for grabs too.

Helping Montana families for 37 years.

Thousands of families in Billings and the surrounding area have benefitted from the services provided by The Family Tree Center. For 37 years they've been "Building Better Families" by providing support and education for parents and providing safe and healthy experiences for families. You can find out more about The Family Tree Center HERE and take a listen to my interview with Stacy Dreessen below.