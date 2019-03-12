DEQ: Proposed Mine Goes ‘Above and Beyond’ Water Standards

Not only does the proposed mine near White Sulphur Springs follow the law- the backers of the proposed Black Butte Copper mine are going "above and beyond" when it comes to environmental protection. And that's according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality under the liberal administration of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT).

Everything in Sandfire Resource's proposal complies with state law, she said. In addition, tunnels and access openings would be filled with mine waste that has been thickened with cement into a paste, which would cut off any new potential paths for groundwater to flow. "That's something we think adds water quality protections above and beyond what we think is required to comply with state water quality laws," Ponozzo said.

The AP report added that public meetings on the environmental impact statement are planned for April 29 in Livingston and April 30 in White Sulphur Springs. DEQ officials plan to hold two additional online public meetings, and they will eventually issue a final environmental analysis before deciding whether to issue the project permits for mining, water discharge and air quality.