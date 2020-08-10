Bullock Gets an “F” Rating from the NRA

Buried in the news of the first US Senate debate over the weekend, was another piece of big news: the National Rifle Association (NRA) gave liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) an "F" rating.

Back in May, we shared the news that Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) earned an "A+" rating from the NRA. Both Bullock and Daines are now head-to-head in the US Senate race this Fall.

Here's the reasons listed by the NRA for giving Bullock an "F":

Supports Semi-Auto Ban

Like California Senator Dianne Feinstein, Bullock supports a ban on commonly owned firearms used for hunting, recreational shooting and self-defense.

Supports Magazine Bans

Bullock supports bans on standard-capacity magazines. Opposes Right-to-Carry

Bullock vetoed legislation in Montana which would have expanded the ability for law-abiding Montanans to carry a firearm for self-defense. Supports Criminalizing Private Firearm Transfers

Bullock supports the Schumer/Biden/Bloomberg so-called “universal” background check system that would criminalize the private transfer of firearms, which is only enforceable through federal firearms registration. Supports Red Flag Laws

Bullock supports unconstitutional Red Flag laws that would strip Second Amendment rights of individuals by confiscating firearms without due process.

Opposes Preemption

Bullock vetoed preemption legislation in Montana that would have protected gun owners from a confusing web of local anti-gun laws.

