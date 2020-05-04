NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press

The National Rifle Association has been cutting staff and salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The changes come against the backdrop of years of internal turmoil, legal challenges with regulators and a revolt among some of its members. And it comes at a time when gun-rights supporters are hoping the NRA can play an influential role in this year's election. Gun-control groups are mobilizing to influence the 2020 election and contend the NRA's financial troubles will leave it incapable of playing a significant role in Trump's campaign.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved