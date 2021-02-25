Billings Adding ‘Second Dose’ Vaccination Clinic Location

Billings residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Cedar Hall in MetraPark, will get their second dose at a different location, according to a press release from Unified Health Command (UHC).

In an effort to allow for more social distancing, UHC will continue to administer first doses of the vaccine at Cedar Hall, and beginning on March 9 will give the second doses at Shrine Auditorium located at 1125 Broadwater Avenue.

Around 2,700 people have gotten their first dose at the Cedar Hall vaccination location over the past couple weeks, according to the press release. They will be getting an email or phone call with details about their second dose appointment being moved to the Shrine Auditorium.

Unified Health Command reminds residents to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their second dose appointment.

Those who got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, or RiverStone Health, will still receive their second dose at those locations.

According to the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard from the Center for Disease Control, 12,553 people have been fully immunized in Montana, and 23,394 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine as of 9:35am Thursday (2/25).

127,729 residents of Montana are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, with 281.4 doses per 100,000 people administered, according to the vaccination tracking map.

Federal data shows Montana is on top in the United States for administering the COVID-19 vaccine, according to KGVO radio.

Thanks to the dedication and tireless work of our healthcare heroes Montana now leads the nation in efficiently administering the doses we receive from the federal government. I encourage all Montanans to join me in recognizing our public health officials and healthcare workers for their fantastic work.-Governor Greg Gianforte

