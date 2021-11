COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 681 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 180,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 681 new confirmed cases. There are currently 8,705 active cases in the state.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,125,998 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 508,619 Montanans are fully immunized.

In Missoula, 153,818 doses have been administered and 69,849 people are fully immunized. 67% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which remains the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 169,332 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 343 people are currently hospitalized.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 2,405 on Thursday to 2,415 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Yellowstone County Cases 29,550 Total | 151 New | 2,243 Active

Gallatin County Cases 20,912 Total | 69 New | 397 Active

Missoula County Cases 16,637 Total | 71 New | 958 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 11,470 Total | 63 New | 940 Active

Flathead County Cases 19,793 Total | 62 New | 641 Active

Cascade County Cases 15,628 Total | 39 New | 918 Active

Stillwater County Cases 1,189 Total | 28 New | 134 Active

Roosevelt County Cases 2,081 Total | 21 New | 112 Active

Lake County Cases 4,313 Total | 16 New | 209 Active

Madison County Cases 1,320 Total | 13 New | 35 Active

Dawson County Cases 1,686 Total | 11 New | 58 Active

Jefferson County Cases 1,762 Total | 11 New | 49 Active

Fergus County Cases 1,738 Total | 10 New | 123 Active

Hill County Cases 3,289 Total | 10 New | 56 Active

Valley County Cases 1,295 Total | 9 New | 63 Active

Fallon County Cases 478 Total | 8 New | 14 Active

Ravalli County Cases 5,145 Total | 8 New | 114 Active

Musselshell County Cases 646 Total | 7 New | 83 Active

Blaine County Cases 1,339 Total | 5 New | 65 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 1,618 Total | 5 New | 30 Active

Glacier County Cases 2,248 Total | 5 New | 95 Active

Park County Cases 2,505 Total | 5 New | 383 Active

Silver Bow County Cases 5,933 Total | 5 New | 109 Active

Custer County Cases 2,225 Total | 4 New | 72 Active

Garfield County Cases 146 Total | 4 New | 12 Active

Teton County Cases 869 Total | 4 New | 18 Active

Wheatland County Cases 266 Total | 4 New | 9 Active

Broadwater County Cases 871 Total | 3 New | 51 Active

Granite County Cases 400 Total | 3 New | 11 Active

Lincoln County Cases 3,391 Total | 3 New | 107 Active

McCone County Cases 276 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Phillips County Cases 825 Total | 3 New | 35 Active

Rosebud County Cases 1,677 Total | 3 New | 16 Active

Beaverhead County Cases 1,498 Total | 2 New | 28 Active

Big Horn County Cases 3,091 Total | 2 New | 101 Active

Carbon County Cases 1,400 Total | 2 New | 80 Active

Chouteau County Cases 738 Total | 2 New | 39 Active

Mineral County Cases 717 Total | 2 New | 11 Active

Pondera County Cases 789 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Powell County Cases 1,392 Total | 2 New | 41 Active

Richland County Cases 1,816 Total | 2 New | 55 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases 568 Total | 2 New | 12 Active

Golden Valley County Cases 110 Total | 1 New | 20 Active

Liberty County Cases 261 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Sanders County Cases 1,433 Total | 1 New | 63 Active

Treasure County Cases 95 Total | 1 New | 9 Active

Carter County Cases 181 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Daniels County Cases 291 Total | 0 New | 4 Active

Judith Basin County Cases 155 Total | 0 New | 7 Active

Meagher County Cases 261 Total | 0 New | 7 Active

Petroleum County Cases 19 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Powder River County Cases 280 Total | 0 New | 8 Active

Prairie County Cases 164 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Sheridan County Cases 517 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Toole County Cases 986 Total | 0 New | 15 Active

Wibaux County Cases 169 Total | 0 New | 4 Active