As Even Dem States Ease, Biden Begins Rethinking COVID Rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is beginning to prepare for the next less-restrictive phase of the pandemic response amid growing impatience for the federal government to ease up.

Get our free mobile app

Even Democratic states are moving to roll back mask mandates in a push toward post-COVID-19 normalcy.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that officials have started consultations with state and local leaders and public health officials “on steps we should be taking to keep the country moving forward.”

His comments come as states have moved to ease restrictions and guide the nation back toward life unencumbered by the virus.