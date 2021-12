COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 318 New Cases, No New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 192,236 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 318 new confirmed cases. There are currently 3,530 active cases in the state.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,236,388 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 521,969 Montanans are fully immunized.

In Missoula, 168,627 doses have been administered and 71,021 people are fully immunized. 61% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which remains the second most in the state behind Deer Lodge. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.

According to state statistics, 185,967 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 187 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 6,001 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 2,185,613.

The state COVID-19 related death toll remained at 2,739 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Gallatin County Cases 22,357 Total | 60 New | 300 Active

Yellowstone County Cases 31,384 Total | 55 New | 790 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 12,325 Total | 35 New | 490 Active

Cascade County Cases 16,791 Total | 24 New | 229 Active

Missoula County Cases 17,506 Total | 25 New | 297 Active

Flathead County Cases 20,933 Total | 14 New | 337 Active

Silver Bow County Cases 6,253 Total | 12 New | 64 Active

Park County Cases 2,709 Total | 11 New | 146 Active

Dawson County Cases 1,807 Total | 9 New | 22 Active

Lake County Cases 4,670 Total | 7 New | 96 Active

Lincoln County Cases 3,564 Total | 6 New | 60 Active

Madison County Cases 1,396 Total | 6 New | 30 Active

Jefferson County Cases 1,909 Total | 5 New | 82 Active

Richland County Cases 1,966 Total | 5 New | 26 Active

Musselshell County Cases 743 Total | 4 New | 30 Active

Ravalli County Cases 5,419 Total | 4 New | 45 Active

Carbon County Cases 1,563 Total | 3 New | 30 Active

Glacier County Cases 2,464 Total | 3 New | 37 Active

Hill County Cases 3,391 Total | 3 New | 9 Active

Roosevelt County Cases 2,311 Total | 3 New | 32 Active

Sheridan County Cases 553 Total | 3 New | 17 Active

Stillwater County Cases 1,243 Total | 3 New | 13 Active

Blaine County Cases 1,423 Total | 2 New | 15 Active

Broadwater County Cases 976 Total | 2 New | 41 Active

Custer County Cases 2,392 Total | 2 New | 23 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 1,665 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Fergus County Cases 1,856 Total | 2 New | 16 Active

McCone County Cases 306 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Powell County Cases 1,448 Total | 2 New | 9 Active

Sanders County Cases 1,552 Total | 2 New | 34 Active

Beaverhead County Cases 1,582 Total | 1 New | 14 Active

Meagher County Cases 275 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Phillips County Cases 872 Total | 1 New | 11 Active

Powder River County Cases 285 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Rosebud County Cases 1,765 Total | 1 New | 10 Active

Big Horn County Cases 3,423 Total | 0 New | 68 Active

Carter County Cases 207 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Chouteau County Cases 777 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Daniels County Cases 304 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Fallon County Cases 536 Total | 0 New | 11 Active

Garfield County Cases 161 Total | 0 New | 4 Active

Golden Valley County Cases 120 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Granite County Cases 408 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Judith Basin County Cases 163 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Liberty County Cases 267 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Mineral County Cases 749 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Petroleum County Cases 25 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Pondera County Cases 821 Total | 0 New | 9 Active

Prairie County Cases 185 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases 596 Total | 0 New | 12 Active

Teton County Cases 913 Total | 0 New | 6 Active

Toole County Cases 1,003 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Treasure County Cases 115 Total | 0 New | 13 Active

Valley County Cases 1,377 Total | 0 New | 34 Active

Wheatland County Cases 271 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Wibaux County Cases 176 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

