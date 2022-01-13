U.S. Supreme Court Splits on Vaccination Mandates

The U.S. Supreme Court has cast down one of President Biden’s vaccination mandates while upholding another.

Today, in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration from implementing its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees.

However, in a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court did allow the Biden Administration to implement its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in facilities that receive federal funds.

Reactions have come in from Montana senator Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale.

Daines said, ‘“President Biden’s private sector mandate is an extreme federal overreach, and I’m glad to see the Supreme Court step in to make that clear. Biden’s mandate on private businesses would have forced Montanans out of work and forced some businesses to close their doors. While I’m pro-vaccine, I’m strongly anti-mandate. This should be a decision between Montanans and their doctor, not the federal government,” Daines said. “I am disappointed that the Court did not block Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. This mandate is threatening to close Montana hospitals and limit patient access to essential care. I’ll continue working in Congress to protect our healthcare heroes against this harmful mandate.”

Rosendale had a similar reaction to the two decisions.

‘I’m pleased to see the Supreme Court block Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers and their workers. This is a significant victory for Montana businesses, and the freedom of Montanans to make their own medical decisions. However, no American should be forced to take the vaccine, and the Court only got it half right,’ said Representative Rosendale. ‘I’m extremely disappointed the Supreme Court allowed the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers to go into effect, which will exacerbate healthcare workforce shortages we’re already experiencing in Montana. I will continue to fight the Biden Administration’s overreach and authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine mandates wherever they arise.’

KGVO has not heard from Montana’s senior Senator Jon Tester on the issue.

