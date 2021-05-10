A $20,000 gift was made to the RiverStone Health Foundation to "incentivize vaccinations in Yellowstone County," and beginning this Thursday (5/13), $50 will be given to the first 400 residents who "get a dose."

According to the press release from RiverStone Health Foundation Executive Director Kristie Asay, the donation was made from a friend of the Foundation who "cares deeply about this community," and the $50 will be offered at the Shrine Auditorium for the first 400 to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Shrine is open Thursday from 10am to 2pm, and 3pm to 7pm, and is available for people 16 years of age and older.

Those ages 16 and 17 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine and incentive. Consent forms can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org and are available at the walk-in clinic. No appointment is needed. Masks are required in the building. -RiverStone Health Foundation

Residents who get their first vaccine shot this Thursday will return to the Shrine for their second dose during the first week of June. RiverStone Health will continue the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Shrine Auditorium through June 3, according to the press release.

A free, first-dose Pfizer walk-in clinic is also planned on May 21 from 8am to 5pm on RiverStone Health's main campus at 123 S. 27th Street.

RiverStone Health will set up vaccination clinics on-site at businesses, churches or other locations as long as a minimum of 11 people are signed up to get the vaccine. Please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 or email CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for more information.

Local pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the press release, with more information about finding a location to receive a dose available by clicking HERE.

