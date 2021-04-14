Mass COVID-19 Testing Site in Billings Will Close This Week

According to RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton, the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is so few, the county will be closing the testing site on Overland Avenue at week's end.

The press release says the RiverStone Health free COVID-19 testing site on the United Way of Yellowstone County campus will remain open through this Friday (4/16), and then will move to RiverStone's Viral Care Clinic at 123 27th Street in downtown Billings.

Fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19 and because of that it allows us to accommodate those who still wish to be tested, in our community health clinic. -John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer

Free COVID-19 testing will begin at 8am Monday (4/19) at RiverStone Health's Viral Care Clinic on 27th Street, and tests are available by appointment only by calling 406-247-3350.

Binax and PCR tests will be administered through RiverStone Health, and are available for anyone, regardless if they're having COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Here's information from RiverStone Health for travelers who need a COVID-19 test:

Anyone who would like a COVID-19 test to travel will need to schedule a test through RiverStone Health’s Immunization Clinic in the Lil Anderson Center.

The results from that test are available that day and cost $111.

To schedule a travelers test call 406.247.3382.

Unified Health Command also announced today (4/14) that appointments to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are open, including for this Saturday, April 17 at MetraPark. The Shrine Auditorium will now also be utilized for first doses of the vaccine, along with all second doses, according to the press release.

Here's when COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned for next week in Billings, Montana:

Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m. – noon at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall.

Monday, April 19, from 7 to 11 a.m. AND from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium.

Tuesday, April 20, from 7 to 11 a.m. AND from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Yellowstone County, CLICK HERE. Appointments can also be made by calling 406.651.6596 before 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

