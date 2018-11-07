AUDIO: Secretary of State Stapleton Talks Election Numbers

Long lines in places like Missoula and Bozeman led to reporting delays in Montana's 2018 midterm elections, but other than those delays- Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is very pleased with the way the election was carried out.

We spoke with Secretary Stapleton on Wednesday's Montana Talks radio show about election day, delays from some of the blue-leaning counties, and more. Plus, he says it could be 5 or 6PM before we see final counts.