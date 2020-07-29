Applications Open for Judy Martz Women in Leadership Award

Would you like to recognize a woman for her leadership here in Montana? If so, applications are now open for the Judy Martz Women in Leadership awards.

The awards were started in honor of the late Governor Judy Martz, who was Montana's first and only woman governor. The applications are open until July 31st. Women recognized with the leadership award will receive grant funding in order to attend conferences, receive leadership training, and more.

More details and the application form can be found at Reach Higher Montana (https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=SAF&fbclid=IwAR3qjDiS-RWzdoIBXOsdb910zo5x1qf_c1cbuG2QWfFrqFKPMD_o9v8Avbg).

“We are delighted to open the applications for the second round of this award,” said Kathy Brown, Chair of the Judy Martz Fund Committee. “We invite all women to apply for this funding and to spread the word about the program in honor of Montana’s first and only woman governor.”

Brown tells us that the winners will be announced by August 24.

If you'd like to support the Judy Martz leadership awards, tax-deductible contributions may be sent to: Montana Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization) at PO Box 1881, Helena Montana 59624-1881. For additional information, contact Brown at 406-459-8045.

Prior to being elected governor, Judy Martz had deep roots across Montana:

Governor Martz was born July 28, 1943 in Big Timber Montana, to ranching parents. She graduated from Butte High School in 1961, and attended Eastern Montana College. She was a member of the 1963 U.S. World Speed Skating Team, and a member of the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team at the 1964 Winter Games.

Here's her full bio on the State of Montana website: http://formergovernors.mt.gov/martz/bios/martzbio.asp