Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Finny

We're featuring a puppy this week for Wet Nose Wednesday. This is Finny, and he's a 10 week old Heeler Mix. You're about to fall in love with this little guy.

To find out more about adopting Finny, stop by the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (1735 Monad Road), or call 406-294-7387.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Spots the 3-year old domestic house cat is still looking for his FURever home.

To meet the other DOGS available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the other CATS that are still looking for their human, CLICK HERE.