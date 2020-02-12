Body Found In Burned Van In Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A body was found in a burned van in Great Falls Tuesday morning, police said.

A witness initially reported a fire in a minivan just after 6:30 a.m. After firefighters extinguished the blaze they found a body inside the vehicle.

Lt. Doug Otto tells the Great Falls Tribune it was too soon to tell if the victim was a man or a woman or what caused the fire. The body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy and the investigation continues.