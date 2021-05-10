Missoula Police Find Woman’s Body in the River

Photo Courtesy of the MPD

At around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Missoula Police Officers responded to the report of a body in the River adjacent to the 1100 block of W. Broadway. The first Officers on the scene were directed to the body which was submerged in shallow water about 5 feet off the North Shoreline. Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh explains.

“Officers pulled the body of a woman from the water, and attempted life-saving measures until relieved by personnel from the Missoula Fire Department, and Missoula Emergency Services,” Welsh said. “The efforts were unsuccessful and the 52-year-old Woman is deceased. An investigation is currently underway to identify the cause and manner of death. The identity of the deceased will be released at the Discretion of the Missoula County (Sheriff) Coroner.”

If you have any information about this incident, please contact MPD Det. Bob Franke at (406) 552-6707.

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said, “Many people are affected by an incident such as this, and our condolences go out to family and friends of the deceased. We also acknowledge the effort made by the Officers involved, and the other First Responders who attempted to bring this person back to life.”

KGVO will provide more information as it becomes available.

