Person missing and presumed dead on southern Montana river

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings Gazette) — A Billings man is missing and presumed dead after falling into a river in southern Montana over the weekend. The Sweet Grass County sheriff's office says Joseph James Crawford II was hiking on a trail Sunday when he fell at least 50 feet into the Boulder River. The accident happened near Natural Bridge Falls, a popular recreation site south of Big Timber. Active search efforts were called off on Monday evening, but searchers will still use a drone for the next couple of days. Natural Bridge Falls is a popular recreational area in late spring as runoff causes high water levels where the river flows through rock and into a steep canyon.