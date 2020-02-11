How to Send Well Wishes and Notes of Support to Rush Limbaugh

Since Rush Limbaugh's announcement to his loyal listeners that he is battling lung cancer, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Limbaugh announced he would be taking some time off his daily broadcast while completing his treatment, and hopes to keep working as long as he can.

Many listeners have asked for the best way to share their well wishes with Rush, and in response, a dedicated page has been added to RushLimbaugh.com.

Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union speech last week.

Limbaugh told his audience that all the support he has received has been a blessing, and he evoked New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who famously declared that he considered himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth” after being diagnosed with the fatal ALS back in 1939. Limbaugh said he has seen the historic footage of Gehrig’s speech numerous times over the years. -Fox News

To send a note of support, photos, and other messages to Rush, CLICK HERE.