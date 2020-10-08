How to Listen to Trump’s “Virtual Rally” with Rush on Friday

President Trump is bouncing back from his COVID-19 diagnosis stronger than ever, and while he is still locking down- he's not being silenced. Coming up Friday, President Trump is hosting a "virtual rally" with Rush Limbaugh. We will be playing it LIVE on our Montana Talks and NewsTalk smartphone apps. (You can download the Montana Talks app or the NewsTalk app for either an Android or an Apple device.)

Rush, who is being treated for cancer this week, recorded a special announcement on his Thursday show. Here's the full audio:

Rush is calling it "the largest radio rally in history." The Hill added this:

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said on his show Thursday afternoon. “It will be special, and I am really looking forward to it.” The conservative host, who boasts 15.5 million listeners per day according to Talkers Magazine, also said that listeners can submit questions for the president.

Many of us were expecting President Trump to come back to Montana for a rally ahead of the 2020 elections, but after his temporary sidelining from COVID- that trip is in doubt. Vice President Mike Pence was in Belgrade, Montana recently.

I'll tell you what- if President Trump wants to host a Montana specific "Virtual Rally" alongside Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)- "Montana Talks" is the show to do it from. We are live every Monday through Friday and we broadcast all across our great state. Learn about the stations in your neck of the woods:

