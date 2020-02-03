Rush Limbaugh Reveals Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Will Take Time Off

On Monday, Rush Limbaugh shared some sad news with his audience. He says he's just been diagnosed lung cancer, and it's in an advanced stage.

According to Rush, his scheduled cancer treatments will mean taking time off from his show. He admitted there will be times when he physically won't be able to host due to the treatments. Rush says he's going to keep working as long as he can.

Rush says he first noticed something was wrong on his 69th birthday last month. He says he thought about not telling anyone but didn't want to set off rumors when he started missing shows.

Before finishing his show, he told his listeners, "every day I'm not here I'll be thinking about you and missing you."

You can see the full video right here.