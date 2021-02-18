Millions of fans continue to mourn the loss, and celebrate life of Rush Limbaugh, who died this week at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

And as the daily tributes to Rush continue between 10am and 1pm on NewsTalk 970 KBUL, many are asking what the future plans for the program may be.

According to a message today, that was sent to all EIB affiliates who broadcast The Rush Limbaugh Show, the network is prepared to "continue with this transitional programming until his audience is prepared to say good-bye."

With national syndication of the Rush Limbaugh Show beginning in 1988, the producers of his show have all of his audio segments "extensively archived and cataloged by subject, topic and opinion."

As millions of loyal listeners process Rush’s passing, we acknowledge their desire to continue to hear Rush’s voice throughout the show. Under the guidance of trusted guest hosts, Rush will continue to be heard, providing comfort and continued insight to his legions of devoted fans.

Producers will be pulling show segments from the Limbaugh archives that are "relevant for each day's news cycle," and will allow them to "predominantly feature" Rush's voice throughout the daily broadcast.

Premiere Radio Networks says the Rush Morning Update, and the 3-hour "Week in Review" weekend program will continue, and will be aired on NewsTalk 970 and 95.5 KBUL, and through our KBUL mobile app.

Mark Steyn will guest host the Rush Limbaugh Show on Friday (2/19), but no schedule of hosts was provided past this week.

