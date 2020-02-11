New Direct Flights from Billings to San Diego Announced

Allegiant Air is announcing new direct flights between Billings and San Diego. That announcement came early Tuesday morning in a news release from the City of Billings.

The service will operate two days a week on a seasonal basis, and will start June 4th running through August 16th. Introductory fares will be as low as $59 for the new service, according to Billings Logan International Airport Director Kevin Ploehn.

Flight times can be found at AllegiantAir.com.