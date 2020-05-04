Watch Dem and GOP Gubernatorial Debates Here

With so much of the news dominated on the coronavirus and the economic crisis here in Montana, you may not have gotten a chance to hear from all of the candidates all in one shot yet.

Hats off to the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation for pulling off two debates Saturday night featuring all of the candidates for governor here in Montana. This was an especially tricky debate to pull off, given the fact that the moderators and the candidates were sprawled all across the state for the debate instead of appearing on the same stage due to social distancing concerns.

All of the Republican candidates- U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, State Sen. Al Olszewski, and Attorney General Tim Fox- took part in an hour long GOP debate. Democrat candidates Mike Cooney and Whitney Williams also took part in an hour long debate.

Thanks to the KPAX-TV YouTube page, you can watch both debates in full below. You can also check out Peter Christian's write-up by clicking here.

Montana Republican Gubernatorial Debate:

Montana Democrat Gubernatorial Debate: