The Washington Post has tabbed Montana Governor Steve Bullock as the 15th most likely Democrat in the country to be elected President of the United States.

According to the Post:

‘If Democrats want pragmatism over anything else, they would struggle to do better than Bullock. A two-term governor of red Montana, he won reelection by four percentage points in 2016 even as Trump was carrying his state by 21. Bullock's main problem is that he's probably too moderate at a time when the party seems anxious for liberalism. But he's interested enough to make a stop in Iowa.

Bullock will be visiting Iowa early next month to campaign for his friend, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.