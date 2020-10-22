Montana is Filling Up with Californians, Wash Post Front Page

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Boy, is this article about the Montana COVID housing boom getting attention." That's what NBC Montana's Maritsa Georgiou tweeted out Tuesday afternoon. And boy was she right...I'm hearing my friends on both the left and the right weighing in on this story.

She's talking about the story that landed on the front page of Wednesday's Washington Post- New homes on the range: Weary city dwellers escape to Montana, creating a property gold rush.

The report highlights a Brentwood, California couple who made "a $559,000 offer after 24 hours in Montana, a place they had never been."

Montana’s less-flashy population centers, from the old railroad hub of Billings to the college town of Missoula, also are seeing buying frenzies. Even the long-depressed mining town of Butte and the isolated state capital, Helena — with a main street called Last Chance Gulch and a legislature that meets every other year — have watched prices surge 22 percent to 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

Former Montana Public Service Commissioner Travis Kavulla (R-Great Falls) tweeted out the front page of the Post on Wednesday morning.

I told Travis, I'm just glad Billings has some beautiful railyards and refineries to welcome folks to town. The story also reminded me about a story we shared back in May out of Roundup, Montana.