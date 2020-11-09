SD Gov Kristi Noem Stands and Delivers for President Trump

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In case you missed the news over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden and the mainstream media are declaring victory in the presidential race. Leading conservatives like Kristi Noem and Ted Cruz are saying: not so fast.

We gave Al Gore 37 days to run the process before we decided who was going to be president. Why would we not afford the 70.6 million Americans that voted for President Trump the same consideration?

That was South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) on ABC's This Week with former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos (if you couldn't tell by his highly biased tone and questions). -h/t to Breitbart News for the transcript.

Here's the video:

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) also believes there is a path to victory for President Trump's legal team if all legal votes are counted.

He was on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday:

Cruz brought up the example of an error in a Michigan county, where several thousand Trump votes were counted for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. "That same software is used in 47 counties throughout Michigan. That needs to be examined," Cruz said. "It's hard to know what the facts are and hard to know what the truth is. ... This case could very easily end up at the U.S. Supreme Court."

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is also supporting President Trump's efforts to count every legal vote.

Meanwhile, if the process plays out and Biden does end up becoming president, would any Montanans make it on a potential cabinet? Montanans might be interested to note that neither outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT), who was just resoundingly defeated in Tuesday's Senate race, nor Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) even got mentioned in a big Politico piece looking at the potential cabinet contenders.

In case you missed it, just last week the Senior Media and Government Manager for the American Prairie Reserve (APR) was already speculating about a potential Bullock pick as Secretary of Interior. (Which would be very helpful to the APR, which is trying to kick Montana ranchers off of the land so they can expand their bison reserve.)