Gov. Gianforte Weighs in Against Biden’s “Un-American” Vax Mandate

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) is weighing in against Biden's "un-American" federal vaccine mandate, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) says her legal team is "standing by."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden ordered companies with 100 or more employees across the country to vaccinate their employees or test them weekly, according to Fox News.

Gov. Gianforte offered this response via social media:

President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.

An hour earlier, SD Gov. Noem issued this warning to Biden:

My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @JoeBiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand.

Our friend John Jackson also weighed in via Twitter. He nailed it with this reference to House Bill 702 which has already been signed into law in Montana by the governor:

Everyone in Montana, you are automatically exempt from Biden's BS vax mandates. Montana law (HB 702) prohibits discrimination based on vaccine status. Make sure any wobbly employer understands that.

For those who missed my post back in early August, I spoke with Rep. Jennifer Carlson (R-Manhattan) about her legislation.

What if my employer is forcing me to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Rep. Carlson had some very straightforward answers. First, she says to simply talk to your employer. Let them know that requiring the vaccine of their employees is against state law. What if that doesn't work? Do you call a lawyer and file a lawsuit? Before going as far as filing a lawsuit, she says Montanans can simply file a complaint before the Montana Human Rights Bureau.

