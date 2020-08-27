Vigilante Calls on Social Media Before Deadly Kenosha Attack

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN (AP) -- Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were shot to death and a third was wounded during a third night of unrest in the city.

Researchers at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Lab said in a Wednesday blog post that multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests.

Two people were killed by gunfire Tuesday night. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.