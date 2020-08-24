Laurel Will Have 3rd Annual Field of Flags Next Month

The Laurel Exchange Club is honoring the "Heroes in Our Lives" with 1,000 American flags that will be on display in Laurel, Montana.

The third annual Field of Flags is an inspirational arrangement that will be "standing in a solemn formation" at 606 South 5th Street in Laurel, next to South Elementary School.

See the field of Red, White, and Blue from Thursday, September 10, through Saturday, September 12. There is no fee to experience the Healing Field display, and everyone is invited out to walk the rows of Stars and Stripes.

The Laurel Exchange Club is encouraging masks and social distancing for "drive-by and self-guided visits only," according to a press release about the event.

Those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the victims of child abuse, fire fighters, police, first responders, military, veterans, teachers and any other hero in your life may be honored at this display of U.S. flags. Flags are sponsored for $50 and the sponsors will retain their flag after the event to be displayed as a memory of this awe-inspiring event.

For those who would like to have a name, or patriotic message displayed on the Healing Field, a Memorial Tag can be purchased for $40. Commemorative flags can be shipped following the event. CLICK HERE to find out more about a Healing Field Memorial Tag, or commemorative flag from the Field of Flags event.

The Laurel Exchange Club is dedicated to serving the local community through various service and fundraising projects. We'd love for you to come to join us at one of our meetings or a service project. We meet every 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month at SIDS Bar & Grill from 5:30-6:30pm.