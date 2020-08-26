Street Sweeper Accident Kills Wyoming Highway Worker

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — An accident on a highway pass in western Wyoming has killed a state transportation worker.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on Wyoming Highway 22.

Sixty-two-year-old Wyoming Department of Transportation employee Shirley Samuelson, of Jackson, had gotten out of her street sweeper to talk to another department employee.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the street sweeper rolled downhill and ran over Samuelson.

The accident temporarily closed one lane of the highway over Teton Pass.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say the accident is being investigated.