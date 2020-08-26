How Many Montana Kids Have Tested Positive for COVID-19?

With schools getting ready to open in Gallatin County and across the state of Montana, parents, teachers, and students are all apprehensive about what they may face when they return to the classroom. Some are concerned about contracting COVID-19, while others are worried about masks and how it will impact the school experience.

During the current coronavirus pandemic that began back in March, kids in the state of Montana and worldwide have fared well. According to the CDC, while children comprise 22% of the US population, recent data shows that 7.3% of all cases of COVID-19 in the United States were among children (as of August 3rd, 2020).

Here in Montana, we have approximately 242,500 kids between the age of 0-19 (census bureau). Of those, we've had 880 test positive for COVID-19, according to the state of Montana. To date, zero children have died from the coronavirus. The positive test rate for kids in Montana 0-19 is .36% (less than 1%).

The demographic breakdown, according to the Montana state COVID-19 map is as follows:

State of Montana

Ages 0-9: 280 positive cases (approx 122,500 population)

Ages 10-19: 600 positive cases (approx 120,000 population)

Ages 0-19: 0 Deaths

In Gallatin County

Ages 0-9: 24 positive cases

Ages 10-19: 96 positive cases

Ages 0-19: 0 Deaths

*age group represents approx 27,000 children, which is 24% of the population of Gallatin County (CensusReporter).

.44% of the total child population, ages 0-19, has contracted COVID-19 in the county.

Kids represent 11.4% of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County. Statewide, kids account for 13.2%.of the cumulative coronavirus cases.

The latest overall COVID-19 numbers from Gallatin County show there are currently 30 active cases of the virus, but no one is currently hospitalized. 3 people have died locally with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

For more Gallatin County COVID-19 info visit HealthyGallatin.org.