Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19 at the Missoula Jail

On Tuesday, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate at the Missoula County Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith explains.

“Following pre-established screening and health assessment during booking Missoula County Detention Facility staff isolated and tested an individual who indicated contact with a positive COVID-19 person,” Smith said. “Testing results confirm the isolated inmate is positive for COVID-19. The inmate will remain isolated in the detention facility, monitored closely, and treated by detention center nursing staff.”

According to Smith, these measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates in the facility. The inmate will be removed from isolation when he or she is cleared by a public health nurse.

Smith said several steps are being taken at the jail in an effort to keep it as safe as possible.

“Safety measures to limit the spread include additional cleaning and sanitation, pre-screening, daily health assessments, isolation and testing if indicated by the screening process, and mask requirement for all detention facility staff,” Smith said. “Those are measures that are in place to protect detention staff, inmates, and the public.”

Smith said the jail is working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of inmates and detention staff.