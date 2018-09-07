Vice President Pence Goes After Tester in New Ad
Vice President Mike Pence cut an ad supporting Montana's State Auditor and GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, as Politico reports.
Check out the full video below. Here's the script via Politico:
“President Trump has been delivering for Montana every day — without much help from Sen. Jon Tester,” Pence says in the Montana ad. “When the time came to cut your taxes, Jon Tester voted no. When the time came to end sanctuary cities, Jon voted no. And when the time came to repeal and replace Obamacare, Jon Tester voted no.”